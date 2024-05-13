AI-Generated Child Pornography Charges Land Convicted Connecticut Child Sex Offender Back In Court

A federal criminal complaint charged a Connecticut man Monday with child exploitation offenses relating, among other things, to artificial intelligence-generated child pornography, according to prosecutors.

Travis Tilley, 40, of Naugatuck, appeared in New Haven federal court Monday, charged with the receipt and possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Connecticut said in a press release.

State probation officers supervising Tilley as he transited in 2022 from a stint in state custody to a 15-year probation term for sexual intercourse with a child and possession of child pornography seized his laptop and hard drive Mar. 9, 2023, and analyzed them, the press release revealed.

The officers allegedly found “two videos depicting the sexual exploitation of prepubescent children, approximately 60 images of AI-generated child pornography, and sexually explicit chat room messages,” the press release further stated. They also found that Tilley allegedly participated in child pornography– and AI-generated child pornography-focused online chat room discussions. He was also alleged to have used prohibited software, accessed pornographic sites, used encrypted email and messaging services, and used an operating system designed to leave no digital footprint. (RELATED: Sex Offender Sentenced Over ‘Deepfaked’ Explicit Images Of Child Celebrities)

Tilley was taken back into state custody. He faces 15–40 years in prison if found guilty of receiving child pornography and 10–20 years in prison if convicted of possessing child pornography, according to the press release.

“The penalties in this matter are enhanced because of Tilley’s prior state convictions,” the press release read.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) — assisted by the Connecticut Court Support Services Division – Adult Probation Services and the Westport Police Department — is investigating the allegations, according to the press release.