University Of North Carolina At Chapel Hill Trustees Vote To Cut DEI Programs, Redirect Funds To Campus Police

The University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees unanimously voted Monday morning to cut Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs and redirect funds to campus police.

Approximately $2.3 million was rerouted from UNC-Chapel Hill’s DEI programs into “public safety” during a special board meeting, WUNC reported.

Marty Kotis, vice chair of the board’s budget and finance committee, reportedly brought forth the “flex cut amendment” responsible for shutting down the university’s DEI programs, which he called “discriminatory and divisive.” It is not yet known whether layoffs will occur following the board’s decision, according to the outlet.

“I think that DEI in a lot of people’s minds is divisions, exclusion and indoctrination,” Kotis reportedly said. “We need more unity and togetherness, more dialogue, more diversity of thought.”

Anti-Israel demonstrations have taken place on college campuses across the U.S., including at UNC-Chapel Hill. Kotis emphasized the importance of police receiving additional funding as pro-Palestinian groups seek to “disrupt the university’s operations,” the outlet reported.

“When you destroy property or you take down the U.S. flag and you have to put up gates around it — that costs money,” Kotis reportedly said. “It’s imperative that we have the proper resources for law enforcement to protect the campus.”

UNC-Chapel Hill’s Pi Kappa Phi fraternity recently shielded the U.S. national flag at Polk Place, a quadrangle named after the 11th U.S. President James K. Polk, from pro-Palestinian demonstrators who previously replaced it with a Palestinian flag. (RELATED: Boos Erupt As Anti-Israel Graduates Protest Legendary Comedian’s Commencement Address)

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Lee Roberts, who attended the board’s special meeting, has not yet approved the university’s budget, WUNC reported. It is reportedly not typical for the board to approve a “flex cut amendment” before the chancellor submits a general budget.

“While we may be an advisory board, we do have the power of the purse,” Kotis said, according to the outlet. “And if we don’t want to approve programs that aren’t in compliance with our non-discrimination resolution, then we don’t have to.”