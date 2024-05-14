Pizza Delivery Turns Deadly As Driver Allegedly Shoots Customer

A pizza delivery driver in Houston, Texas, allegedly shot and killed a customer early Sunday during an attempted robbery.

The delivery driver, whose identity has not been disclosed, arrived at the apartment of the customer just before 12:45 a.m. As he was delivering the food, the male customer allegedly confronted him and tried to rob him at gunpoint, according to Houston Police Department (HPD).

“A male was making a food delivery to the above address when he was confronted by a male suspect, who pointed a gun at him and demanded his cash,” HPD said in a statement. “Fearing for his life, the male pulled out his gun and fatally shot the suspect. The male remained at the scene and provided a statement to responding officers.”

Houston pizza delivery driver shoots, kills customer trying to rob him: police https://t.co/NUaQHs4VkE — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 13, 2024

Homicide investigators are searching for a second suspect who reportedly took a backpack from the scene, Houston Police Department stated. The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a white hooded sweater. The driver was not injured during the incident.

“We’re not sure how the pizza delivery went so wrong that somebody wound up getting shot,” HPD Sgt. Mark Holbrook told KHOU. “But that is what we’re investigating right now.”

While authorities did not disclose the identity of the alleged robber who got killed, KHOU talked to his brother. Ameer White identified his brother, the man who was killed, as 21-year-old Areyeh White. HPD did not confirm the deceased man’s identity. Ameer described the circumstances surrounding the shooting as odd. (RELATED: Delivery Man Robbed At Gunpoint, Pizza Gets Stolen: REPORT)

“They say he was the pizza delivery guy, but we don’t have a receipt that he was buying a pizza,” Ameer told KHOU. “If you were the pizza delivery guy, why did you have a, why were you armed?”

Ameer mentioned that his brother was at his girlfriend’s apartment when the shooting occurred. The brothers lived together in another unit at the complex. “It most definitely destroyed me,” Ameer added. “Because he said he was going to be home in 30 minutes. I stayed up for him.”