Avalanche’s Valeri Nichuskhkin Suspended For 6 Months, Put Into NHL’s Player Assistance Program

While the Colorado Avalanche are in the middle of a postseason series against the Dallas Stars, the NHL Players’ Association announced Monday that forward Valeri Nichushkin has been suspended for a total of six months.

A rising star for Colorado in the playoffs, Nichuskin’s six-month suspension is without pay. He’s also been placed in the NHL’s Player Assistance Program (Stage 3). The 29-year-old forward was blazing hot in the postseason prior, scoring nine goals in seven games that had him tied for the No. 1 spot for the most goals in the playoffs. (RELATED: Utah NHL Franchise Has Figured Out Their New Name … Well, For Now)

The NHLPA’s announcement came just before Monday night’s Game 4. Ahead of the contest at Ball Arena, the Avalanche were down 2-1 in the series — they’re now down, 3-1.

To begin the 2023-24 season, Nichuskin missed two months after being placed into the NHLPA and NHL Player Assistance Program. Unfortunately for the talent, his issues with substance abuse continue and prematurely put an end to his postseason.

Valeri Nichushkin has been placed in stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Nichushkin will be suspended without pay for a minimum of six months and then will be eligible to apply for reinstatement, per the terms of the program pic.twitter.com/DriPCtCLVV — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 14, 2024

In 54 games this season for Colorado, Nichuskin tallied 28 goals and 53 points.

Originally from Russia, he was against a suspension in last year’s playoffs as well, this after a scene involving him, his hotel room and an intoxicated woman. The Avalanche cited “personal reasons.”