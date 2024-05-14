Sports

Avalanche’s Valeri Nichuskhkin Suspended For 6 Months, Put Into NHL’s Player Assistance Program

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) with defenseman Samuel Girard (49) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the third period against the Dallas Stars in game four of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
While the Colorado Avalanche are in the middle of a postseason series against the Dallas Stars, the NHL Players’ Association announced Monday that forward Valeri Nichushkin has been suspended for a total of six months.

A rising star for Colorado in the playoffs, Nichuskin’s six-month suspension is without pay. He’s also been placed in the NHL’s Player Assistance Program (Stage 3). The 29-year-old forward was blazing hot in the postseason prior, scoring nine goals in seven games that had him tied for the No. 1 spot for the most goals in the playoffs. (RELATED: Utah NHL Franchise Has Figured Out Their New Name … Well, For Now)

The NHLPA’s announcement came just before Monday night’s Game 4. Ahead of the contest at Ball Arena, the Avalanche were down 2-1 in the series — they’re now down, 3-1.

To begin the 2023-24 season, Nichuskin missed two months after being placed into the NHLPA and NHL Player Assistance Program. Unfortunately for the talent, his issues with substance abuse continue and prematurely put an end to his postseason.

In 54 games this season for Colorado, Nichuskin tallied 28 goals and 53 points.

Originally from Russia, he was against a suspension in last year’s playoffs as well, this after a scene involving him, his hotel room and an intoxicated woman. The Avalanche cited “personal reasons.”