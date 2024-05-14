The left-wing riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago are widely credited for leading to the election of President Richard Nixon on a law and order platform. A media-wide effort has been launched in recent weeks to differentiate the Democrats’ upcoming convention from the chaos of 1968, but no amount of mental gymnastics can change the basic reality on the ground. History is very likely to repeat itself in Chicago this summer.
No Amount Of Wishful Thinking On Dem Convention Can Stop History From Repeating Itself
ANALYSIS
Gage Klipper Commentary & Analysis Writer
