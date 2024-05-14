EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Matt Gaetz Demands Oversight Hearing On Race-Based VA Programs That Exclude White Vets

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz will send letters Tuesday to the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) calling on them to explain reporting that shows the VA is offering race-based training programs and workshops that exclude white veterans.

The Daily Caller first obtained copies of the letter, which reference a Monday report by the Washington Free Beacon. A review by the outlet found that the programs are taking place in at least four states, Michigan, California, Minnesota and Ohio, according to the VA’s website. In the letters, Gaetz calls on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Michael Bost to hold an oversight hearing by his Committee and calls on VA Secretary Denis McDonough to provide him with information regarding the report. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary GOP Demand Testimony From Official Who Blocked Congressman From Speaking To Peter Navarro)

“I am writing to you today to request an oversight hearing by your Committee into a number of outrageous, race-based ‘support’ groups operating at the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. As we both know, the VA is tasked with the critical mission of providing support to American veterans, and I believe that the attached Washington Free Beacon article will shock you. That article outlines a number of examples of purported ‘support groups’ that exclude white American veterans from participation, in violation of law and the Constitution,” Gaetz wrote in of the letters.

“These programs appear to be popping up nationwide, and appear on the official VA website, indicating a serious policy and oversight problem at the VA. No federal resources, let alone sponsorship by the agency itself, should be given to these discriminatory programs. My attached oversight letter to the VA went out today as well. I would be very pleased for any help your leadership position can provide here, on behalf of American vets of all races,” he added. (RELATED: Matt Gaetz Gets Primary Challenge From McCarthy-Aligned BLM Supporter)

READ THE LETTERS HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

Another letter Gaetz directed to McDonough demanded the following information:

Are the four programs identified in the piece official programs of the DVA? Whether or not they are, which office at DVA manages the linked websites?; and

What policy documents outline the relevant non-discrimination policy for setting up a “support group,” and what approval process is followed for marketing these on the official DVA website?; and

What is the lowest component office within DVA responsible for each of the four programs identified in the piece?; and

What affirmative steps is DVA taking to remove these postings and programs from the DVA, and what is the timeline; and

Please provide any other DVA programs or documents that address “race-based trauma.”

Gaetz called for a response no later than June 4, 2024.