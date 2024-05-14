Editorial

‘What A Robbery’: Jared Goff’s History-Making Contract Extension With Lions Gets Roasted By Fans

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (right) and former receiver Calvin Johnson attend the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

You can’t blame Jared for taking the bag though!

Quarterback Jared Goff recently landed a massive contract extension with the Detroit Lions, however, there’s a solid number of NFL fans who just simply aren’t having it. (RELATED: Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn Sets Off Wildfire After Wearing Swagged Out Vintage T-Shirt That References Redskins)

Goff, a former No. 1 overall pick, inked a four-year extension Monday with the Lions that’s worth a maximum of $212 million. On top of that, $170 million of that money is guaranteed. Needless to say, Goff got PAID!

After the 29-year-old helped Detroit get to the playoffs and post their best season in God knows how long, the Lions are making it obvious that they’re committed to Goff, but there’s something funny about fans: They don’t give a damn how the franchise (nor the player) is feeling, and they had zero issues sharing their two cents about the situation.

If I’m Jared Goff, I’m laughing all the way to the bank … who cares what a hater thinks.