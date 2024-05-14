‘It’s A Binary Choice’: Ingraham Presses Home Depot Co-Founder On If He’ll Endorse Trump

Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone on Tuesday evening asking whether he’ll be endorsing former President Donald Trump for president.

Langone appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the ongoing New York trial involving the former president as he was charged with 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business records. Following Langone’s call out of the case, Ingraham asked the Home Depot co-founder if he would ensorse Trump on the show, noting his previous endorsement for former GOP candidate Nikki Haley.

“Let me say this to you. I said on television a couple weeks ago that I was going to vote for my wife,” Langone stated.

“Okay. That’s cute, but that doesn’t work on ‘The Ingraham Angle,'” the Fox host stated.

“I know. I think the most important decision he’s going to make is who his running mate is,” Langone continued. “Because his running mate has the best shot at being the next president because he’s finished after this term. I think I’m just going to keep my powder dry and watch and see what he —”

“So you would consider sitting out the elections and not supporting Trump if he picks someone that you didn’t think was qualified?” Ingraham asked.

“First of all, I live in New York state. My vote doesn’t count,” Langone responded.

“No, but your money counts. They need your money,” Ingraham pushed back.

“You are beyond smart [and] beyond brilliant — it’s a binary choice,” Ingraham went on. “We can’t dictate who he’s going to pick for his vice president. I’m sure it’s going to be someone who supports him in general and his policies, but it’s a binary choice. It’s Biden and lose America [or] Trump and who he picks. How is that a hard choice?”

“I always act like I’m losing when I’m winning. I think that’s the safest approach to take in life,” Langone responded. “Because you don’t take anything for granted. The polls look good now. But if I were Trump, and I got to give him a lot of credit, I’d say who could add to the assurance that I’ll win the next election. Who could add?”

Langone went on to express his preference for Nikki Haley as Trump’s running mate pick. Ingraham asked whether he believed this would be possible after Haley declined to endorse the former president when she dropped out of the race in early March. Langone called out Trump’s comments on Haley and described his issues with his tone.

While Trump has yet to announce his running mate pick, reports have circulated that some GOP members such as South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard could be on the list. The former president teased at a recent campaign rally in Milwaukee that his timeline for the pick will possibly be sometime around the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July, according to an interview with FOX 6 Milwaukee.