International Video Portal Shut Down After OnlyFans Model Flashes Passersby: REPORT

A livestream “portal” in New York City was temporarily shut down after a viral video showed an OnlyFans model flash residents of Dublin, Ireland, according to a report.

OnlyFans model, Ava Louise, apparently flashed the screen in New York, and a person in Dublin showed a picture of the burning Twin Towers from Sept. 11, 2001, prompting authorities to escort the woman from the scene, according to Euro News. The Dublin-New York 24/7 portal hadn’t been active for more than a week before its temporary closure, the outlet noted.

“I thought the people of Dublin deserved to see my two New York homegrown potatoes,” OnlyFans model Louise apparently said, according to the outlet.

Dublin-New York livestream portal temporarily shuts down after OF girl flashes pic.twitter.com/H8nb2Jl1iz — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) May 14, 2024

“Basically, she was there for about 20 minutes very drunk and was slapping and grinding against the portal before guards stepped in,” one onlooker reportedly said.

Another video shows someone in Dublin holding up their phone to show a picture of the Twin Towers moment before their collapse.

Who thought this portal from NYC to Dublin was a good idea pic.twitter.com/kQxXLdHHJd — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 14, 2024

The Dublin City Council said that they were working toward a “technical solution” in response to the incidents, according to Euro News. (RELATED: Mother Of Married Suspect Allegedly Caught On Video Strangling, Raping Woman In The Street Stayed Up All Night To Turn Him In: REPORT)

Hello New York! The @LordMayorDublin has officially launched ‘The Portal’ connecting the great cities of Dublin and New York! It’s a 24/7 visual live stream, come wave to your friends, family or even complete strangers in The Big Apple! @NYC_DOT @DublinTown @LovinDublin… pic.twitter.com/xsH0b5MyIw — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) May 8, 2024

The Dublin portal is set to connect with other international cities in Poland, Brazil and Lithuania, according to a media release.