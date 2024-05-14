Hundreds Of People Receive Acceptance Letters. Georgia State University Says It Was All Mistake: REPORT

Georgia State University (GSU) says they mistakenly gave out about 1,500 acceptance letters to undergraduate applicants, CNN reported Monday.

The applicants received a “welcome” email for the 2024-2025 school year due to an error by the school’s admissions office, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Chaos Erupts At Anti-Israel Protest On Georgia Campus)

“The email to the prospective students wasn’t an official acceptance letter, it was one of several communications sent to accepted students after they are admitted,” Andrea Jones, vice president of public relations for GSU, told CNN. “This particular group of 1,500 had incomplete applications,” the vice president said, CNN reported. “We sent them follow-up communication explaining the error and encouraging them to complete their applications so they could be considered for admission.”

The admissions office received around 10 inquiries into the communications problem, Jones told CNN. A mother of one of the victims of this unfortunate miscommunication told WSB-TV 2 that her daughter was very happy when she received an email welcoming her to the school, only for her elation to be dashed the day after. “She really won’t talk about it. She wouldn’t come out of her room all day. She’s just very disappointed,” Vanessa Peters, the mother of the disappointed daughter, told the outlet. “As a mother, I was so heartbroken I cried too.”

GSU said they will now triple-check their communications to ensure there is no repeat of this incident in the future, CNN reported. GSU is an Atlanta-based public education institution that was founded in 1913 with a 61% acceptance rate, according to U.S. News.