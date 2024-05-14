Prime Video Teases Fans With Trailer For Season Two Of ‘The Rings Of Power’

Prime Video released the teaser trailer for the second season of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” and it promises to be a gripping experience.

They unveiled the Season 2 premiere date, letting fans know the next installment will be released on Prime Video on Aug. 29, 2024. The action-packed clip showed snippets of the highly anticipated hit series, setting the stage for J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary villain, Sauron. The release will include 240 countries and territories and will be streamed in multiple languages, according to a press release issued by Prime Video.

Charlie Vickers returns in the leading role of Sauron, as the great literary villain appears in a new form that will help him deceive Middle Earth. The thrilling teaser takes fans on a wild journey back to Tolkien’s Second Age. Sauron continues on his quest for complete power, amid scenes that alternate between dark, evil settings and brightly-colored backdrops.

The cinematic details are credited once more, as many fan-favorite characters make their epic return to the series. Galadriel, Elrond, Prince Durin IV, Arondir, and Celebrimbor, all come back for more dark adventures, as fans get a sneak peek at the highly anticipated creation of more Rings. Sauron attempts to rebuild his strength and powers to oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will enable him to control the people in Middle-earth with his sinister intentions, according to Prime Video’s press release.

This installment features elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots as darkness takes over and kingdoms begin to crumble under the forces of evil.

Fans have high expectations, and by the looks of the sneak peek, it seems the second series promises to deliver.

The first season saw unprecedented global success and took the crown for being the top original series for Prime Video, viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide, according to Prime Video’s press release.

The second season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is produced by J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay.

Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison act as executive producers on the project, along with co-executive producer and director Charlotte Brändström, producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey.