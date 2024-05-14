Purdue Legend Zach Edey Showcases Terrible Speed At NBA Combine, Runs Like He Needs To Do No. 2

I might be dropping weight like it’s going out of style, but I’m still overweight, and I can run better than whatever the hell this was.

Center Zach Edey — an absolute legend for the Purdue Boilermakers (I don’t want to take anything away from him there) — most certainly won’t be representing his nation (Canada) in Olympics track and field, because good googly moogly, his atrocious running was on full display Monday during the NBA Combine in Chicago.

During the combine, the 40-yard dash was nixed and changed to a three-quarter court sprint, with Edey taking part in the drill. And holy hell, it smacks you in the face how obviously slow Edey runs, like, it’s that horrendously embarrassing. And I don’t want to sound like a hater or anything, shoutout to him for winning National Player of the Year this past season, but good grief! We’re gonna need better running than this in the NBA, this just won’t do with how fast the game is. And to make it worse, he looks like he’s about to take a crap! (RELATED: Hitting The Exits? Stephen A. Smith Says Kevin Durant Isn’t Happy With The Phoenix Suns)

In total, Edey ran the sprint in 3.51 seconds, and if you don’t know, that’s trash!

“I’m probably twice his age and will dust him,” tweeted account @joblackisback.

“I run in a less cringe way than this dude” posted @APG3029.

My sentiments exactly.

WATCH:

7’4” Zach Edey running the 3/4 court sprint at the combine pic.twitter.com/6vjdGc5q2y — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) May 13, 2024

Damn, Zach … we’ve really gotta be better than this, holy hell.