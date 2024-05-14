ROOKE: Let’s Stop Mincing Words. So-Called Gender ‘Doctors’ Are Now A Full-Blown Cult

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) apparently blocked Johns Hopkins University researchers from publishing their findings regarding a study concerning child sex changes because they didn’t like what they discovered, newly unearthed emails reveal.

WPATH paid for Johns Hopkins researchers to study the possible effects of so-called “gender-affirming care” on children, according to the emails. “Gender–affirming care” is a euphemism proponents use to describe the use of irreversible hormone suppression and treatments that can lead to chemical castration, as well as surgeries like mastectomy, phalloplasty and vaginoplasty.

Do No Harm, a national association of medical professionals working to undo the progressive policies pushed in the U.S. healthcare system, posted a thread of emails released by President Biden’s Department of Justice in court filings. The emails appear to expose the extent to which WPATH knew about the study’s results and worked to ensure they would never see the light of day.

Do No Harm WPATH/JHMI Emails by Mary Rooke on Scribd

The study allegedly found “little to no evidence” regarding support for children and adolescents who undergo these harmful procedures, the emails appear to show. Instead of ending their push to give minors irreversible sex-change surgeries and hormone treatments, WPATH appeared to block the study from being publicly released and published their recent guidelines encouraging doctors to continue operating on confused children.

“This is an outrageous rejection of good science and good medicine. The case for so-called gender-affirming care grows weaker by the day,” Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, chairman of the board at Do No Harm, said. (ROOKE: Fleeing To Red States Won’t Spare You From The War Against Wokeness)

What’s worse, the documents show that WPATH restricted the Hopkins researchers’ ability to publish their findings. — Do No Harm (@donoharm) May 13, 2024

Newly released videos from the Daily Caller News Foundation of a WPATH conference show that these doctors appear to be very aware that subjecting children to life-altering surgeries and hormone treatments might not significantly negate the effects of their mental health problems. Dr. Scott Leibowitz jokes with a crowd during his presentation that fellow doctors should be wary against telling minor patients that their mental health will get better after the procedures to avoid parents raising questions on why their child is receiving these “treatments” in the first place.

One doctor challenged the need for evidence-based medical care, saying clinicians should not only consider medical evidence when providing interventions to transgender people but should weigh ethical considerations, such as “justice” for transgender people. pic.twitter.com/o0zDUwPQl2 — Meg Brock (@MegEBrock) May 14, 2024

“It’s good for us to think about how important ‘gender-affirming care’ is for the mental health of young people, long-term. But we can’t always over-emphasize how much better people do when they move forward with their ‘gender-affirming care’ transition needs because that puts a lot of pressure on that person to have be ‘perfect’ or not have mental health concerns,” Leibowitz said.

“I always say to my patients, ‘Now that we are starting testosterone or estrogen, now you can finally have mental health problems,'” he continued as the crowd laughed. “Because then parents don’t approach the kids saying, ‘How come you’re having mental problems? We thought that the testosterone was going to be the answer!’ I think it’s important that we don’t only produce the narrative of ‘hormones, surgery, blockers lead to automatic life improvement for everybody because people are people, and we are all entitled to our mental health problems.” (ROOKE: One GOP Lawmaker Called A Decades-Old Liberal Bluff, And The Left Is Losing Its Mind)

On a slide titled “Take Home Points,” Leibowitz pushes the progressive policy that it is “harmful” for anyone to question a child’s “gender identity” and that it is important to facilitate “an open exploration process.”

🚨WPATH TAPES: Doctor explains that initiating cross-sex hormones doesn’t always solve the mental health problems of young people. “I always say to my patients now that we’re starting testosterone or estrogen, now you can finally have mental health problems. Right?” https://t.co/UB26a8feOC pic.twitter.com/SIXFMtlor9 — Meg Brock (@MegEBrock) May 14, 2024

These doctors are not only aware of the lifelong medical issues arising from these procedures, but push past evidence of how it might not significantly help children’s mental health issues in order to indoctrinate them and their parents into progressive ideology. WPATH thought the researchers from Johns Hopkins would affirm their delusions about transitioning minors. When they apparently didn’t, these so-called doctors not only ignored the evidence but made it impossible for parents to get the information they need to make sound decisions on procedures that alter the lives of their children.

This is a cult.

In an educational session titled “Foundations in Hormonal Treatment: Adults & Adolescents,” A Canadian endocrinologist and WPATH member, joked with the audience about how the field of gender medicine relies on unapproved treatments. pic.twitter.com/jxXlhOpYnN — Meg Brock (@MegEBrock) May 14, 2024

North Carolina and West Virginia recently lost in the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia. In an 8-6 decision, the court ruled against policies that would have blocked public funds from being used for these so-called “gender-affirming care” procedures. Judge Roger Gregory called the state’s bill “obviously discriminatory.” (ROOKE: SCOTUS Has To Protect Kids From Genital Mutilation Because The Rest Of Society Wouldn’t)

Luckily, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of an Idaho law protecting children from the transgender cult.

Progressives will advance their cause by any means necessary, including at the risk of the health of American children. They laugh like maniacal villains as they usher minors down a path of unsubstantiated claims, knowing they can bully parents into allowing their children to become sacrificial lambs for the transgender cult with the full approval of Biden’s federal government. No amount of evidence will stop this from happening. It’s going to take adults willing to withstand attacks from the brainwashed masses to end their child sacrifice.