Polarizing Video Of Rihanna Dangling Her Child Goes Viral

Well over 12 million people have view a bizarre clip that shows pop star Rihanna dangling her two-year-old son upside down at his own birthday party.

The viral video is making its rounds online, and has left fans divided. The clip shows the singer holding her son by his ankles as party guests sing happy birthday to the toddler. In the clip, Rihanna quickly transitions from sitting calmly with her son to holding Rza upside down for no apparent reason. She then proceeded to swing him back and forth while dad A$AP Rocky sits next to Rihanna holding their young daughter, Riot Rose.

The pink-themed bash featured cut-out images of Rza as well as several pillows with images of his face.

Rza didn’t seem to be upset about being upside down, but some fans were weigh in on the odd way Rihanna was handling her child.

“What a horrible parent,” one person wrote.

” I don’t think celebrities should have kids,” said another social media user.

Another, @Mona, wrote that “[i]f this was a normal person yall would of had an outrage 😭😭😭”

Most users, however, didn’t seem to have a problem with it.

“Come on everyones parents has done that to them before,” one person wrote.

“Maaan, everyone has done that to their kids. My pops ultimately did it to me,” another internet user said.

@GREED: wrote, “Why is Rihanna trying to pull money out of a baby by hanging him upside down?!.”

“If she plays with her son like that, i can imagine how ASAP Rocky plays with them in their crib” wrote another person.

The memes were endless, with some fans comparing Rihanna’s behavior to Michael Jackson’s infamous balcony-dangling incident with his son, Blanket. (RELATED: Bradley Cooper Shares Shocking Revelation About His Daughter)

For those that want to keep the conversation going, it seems this upside-down dangling situation is a common one in Rihanna’s family. A$AP Rocky posted an image Monday showing himself dangling RZA in the same manner.