‘Weaker And Weaker’: Attorneys Tell CNN Just How Badly Alvin Bragg’s Case Against Trump Is Going

Three attorneys told CNN on Tuesday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against former President Donald Trump is not going well.

Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen faced cross-examination from defense attorney Todd Blanche on Tuesday as Bragg’s star witness, acknowledging his bias against his former boss. Criminal defense attorney Bill Brennan, who previously represented Trump, national security lawyer Carrie Cordero and former Trump attorney Michael van der Veen told CNN that Trump’s defense is in great shape as they suggested Bragg has not adequately proven the former president’s guilt. (RELATED: ‘Kangaroo Court’: Denying Mistrial Over Stormy Daniels’ Testimony Is One Of Many Mistakes By Judge, Legal Experts Say)

WATCH:

“This witness is perfect for Todd Blanche, and all the people second-guessing each and every question, sit down, get your popcorn now, let Mr. Blanche do his job,”Brennean told host Jake Tapper. “And the judge will will charge to this jury, Jake, that if a witness has a bias, or a skin in the game, you take that testimony with caution. The witness is supposed to say they robbed the bank, they drove the car, it was blue and it was raining out. Not I want him in jail, I got a little silly little tee shirt on. This Cohen is reprehensible.”

“I think there‘s a good argument in favor of doing that,” Cordero told Tapper in response to his question about whether the defense should rest its case. “Unless they really think that there‘s something that comes out from Michael Cohen‘s testimony, I think at this point there would be a strong argument for the defense to just stand up and say, look, the prosecution hasn’t met its burden in this case. Here’s all the things that they have to prove. They haven‘t gotten there. And it’s time for everybody to go home. I don‘t know that they”ll do that, but I think there’s an argument in favor of that.”

Tapper said this would be a “baller move” but suggested Trump may prefer more fighting. “I think he’d like to push, push, push and get as many witnesses on as he can, but I think the strategy is probably right,” van der Veen responded. “This case hasn’t gone in the way I think it was billed to go in. So as the as the days go on and this case looks weaker and weaker, I think it‘s probably less that they have to put on for defense.”

Cohen’s credibility has faced intense scrutiny due to his multiple admissions of lying under oath and public criticism of Trump. He testified Monday that Trump directed him to make the payment for a nondisclosure agreement with porn star Stormy Daniels, and agreed with the reimbursement plan related to the falsification of business documents charges in Bragg’s case against the former president.

