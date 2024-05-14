NBA Prospects’ Manager Arrested After Woman Allegedly Woke Up To Find Him Raping Her

Miami Police arrested 38-year-old Carl Jordan on charges of sexual battery of a physically helpless victim.

An arrest report indicated a group of women met three NBA prospects and Jordan, their manager, at a Midtown Miami restaurant in April. It is alleged that the group ate and consumed alcohol at the restaurant, then went to Jordan’s apartment to continue drinking. They reportedly then continued their night at a Miami Beach nightclub and the Booby Trap On The River strip club. Three of the women later went back to Jordan’s apartment, one allegedly woke up to find Jordan raping her, according to Local 10 News.

RAPE ARREST: A woman’s night out with three NBA prospects would end in their manager raping her at his Midtown Miami apartment, according to police. https://t.co/cZk9QeFMUH — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) May 13, 2024

Police said the victim told detectives that, prior to the rape, she had consensual sex with one of the players and fell asleep with him, according to Local 10 News.

The police report said the woman went to the other bedroom to tell her friend what had just happened. The friend reportedly confronted Jordan about the alleged rape, to which he responded, “Well, she was naked and sleeping on my bed,” according to an arrest report, Local 10 News reported. The alleged victim was reportedly in tears after the incident.

As of Monday, Jordan was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, according to Local News 10. (RELATED: 50 Cent Wages Feud Against Mother Of His Child After She Accused Him Of Rape)

The identities of the women who partied with Jordan and the NBA prospects was not made public, and no further information was provided about the identity of the alleged victim.

The story continues to develop.