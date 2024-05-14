REPORT: Woman Goes To Mow Her Lawn, Dies

A woman died Sunday after the lawn mower she was riding on rolled over in Winchester, New Hampshire, according to multiple reports.

Police responded after receiving a report that someone may have suffered an injury involving a zero-turn lawnmower, according to WMUR. When authorities arrived, they reportedly found the mower turned over.

The victim was alone at the time of the incident, but a family member discovered her and called police at around 4:00 p.m., according to NBC Boston.

“Apparently, for some unknown reason, the lawnmower went over an embankment and rolled over,” Winchester Police Chief David Rice told Boston 25 News.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, was pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet reported, citing police. She was in her early 60s, police told NBC. (RELATED: Woman Killed After Landscaper Accidentally Runs Her Over With Lawnmower, Police Say).

Rice told the outlet that the coroner is investigating the woman’s death and that the incident appeared to be an accident or “medical in nature.”

There is no new information on the case at this time, Rice told the Daily Caller.

According to one report, lawnmower accidents kill around 90 Americans each year, far more than sharks, alligators and snake bites.

In Oct. 2023, Samantha Hayes of Oklahoma was killed while riding a lawnmower after the wing of an aircraft struck her in the head, according to multiple reports.

The single mother was declared dead at the scene, the New York Post reported. The owner of the aircraft, James Baxter, had reportedly been landing the plane when he noticed someone riding on a lawnmower, Fox25 reported. He reportedly attempted to pull the plane up to avoid her, but was unsuccessful.