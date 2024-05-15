Barge Hits Bridge, Spills Oil Into Ocean: REPORT

A barge reportedly collided with a bridge in Galveston, Texas, causing oil to spill into the ocean.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on the bridge leading into Pelican Island, located just north of Galveston, The Associated Press (AP) reported. Ronnie Varela, with the Galveston’s Office of Emergency Management, said crews were working to clean up the spill.

No injuries have been reported, and officials reportedly shut down the bridge leading into Pelican Island.

The Texas A&M University at Galveston campus is located on Pelican Island, and the collision reportedly caused a power outage at the university.

“The Pelican Island Bridge is closed to all traffic at this time due to a barge strike. Electricity has been restored and additional updates will be provided as the situation unfolds. The next scheduled update will be at 1200 [sic],” the school wrote on Facebook.

As of 12:00 p.m., the school’s power had returned, but the bridge was still closed to traffic.

Arial footage of the wreckage shows concrete from the bridge on top of the barge and oil leaking away from the vessel following the collision.