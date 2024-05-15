‘Stop Talking Like You’re A General’: Bill Burr Criticizes Bill Maher On His Own Show

Comedian Bill Burr criticized HBO host Bill Maher during an appearance on Maher’s own show, “Club Random,” for claiming he had the answer to resolving the Israel-Hamas war.

Maher pushed back against the support for the children in Gaza by arguing Israel is following “hard-nosed decisions” after being brutally attacked by Hamas on Oct. 7. He praised himself as being “brave” on the issue, as he defended Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorists.

“I’m on the side of the kids,” Burr told Maher.

“Yeah, that’s easy to say. You know, no one wants to see kids dead. This is a war—” Maher began.

“That’s very brave of you to say,” Burr replied.

“This is a war—no, I’m the one who’s actually brave on this,” Maher continued.

“Oh, pat yourself on the back,” Burr responded.

“It’s easy to say, ‘I’m for the kids.’ Who’s not for the kids? When it comes down to real, hard-nosed decisions—” Maher said.

“Oh, stop talking like you’re a general,” Burr said. (RELATED: ‘You All Die And Disappear’: Bill Maher Rips Those Who Believe Palestinians Can Be Trusted To Negotiate End Of War)

Maher said the war will be solved by not attacking Israel. Burr pondered why war is still legal, to which Maher said policies need to “actually be enforced” by world leaders.

Maher has harshly criticized the anti-Israel protesters who have attempted to occupy college campuses to call on universities to “divest” any support for Israel. He has repeatedly said the anti-Israel protesters are standing in solidarity with Hamas, and further blasted the protesters’ “narcissism” as a building was barricaded at Columbia University and other groups blocked traffic and violated university rules.