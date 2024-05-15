How Did Caitlin Clark Do In Her WNBA Debut? … OOF!

In Caitlin’s defense, it’s gonna take some time to adjust — at the same time though, all that hype …

It was scorching hot, and it stayed that way from Caitlin Clark‘s senior year at Iowa all the way into her debut in the WNBA. With that being said, things have cooled down a bit, and that’s because her premiere as a professional was a bit on the chilly side. (RELATED: Green Bay Basketball Hires Doug Gottlieb As Head Coach)

As we all know, her iconic run with the Hawkeyes led her into incredibly high expectations with the Indiana Fever.

Taking on the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in front of a sold-out crowd (10,000), Clark and the Fever suffered a blowout 92-71 defeat, with the 22-year-old only tallying 20 points off dismal 5-of-15 shooting. Oh, but it gets worse than that … her first game as a professional saw her put up a whopping 10 turnovers, which set a WNBA record for the most ever in a debut.

Damn, Caitlin …

CAITLIN CLARK’S WNBA DEBUT 👀 20 PTS

3 AST

10 TO

5-15 FG

4-11 3PT Fever fall short 92-71 to Sun pic.twitter.com/Ui9o9ceZxf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 15, 2024

Like I said, it’s gonna take a little time for Caitlin to adjust … emphasis on little time.

I’ll be honest, there’s only so long that I’ll be saying that. Quite frankly, I was hesitant to out of getting cringed out. I don’t like to be the corny sports blogger who makes an excuse for an athlete, but she does need a little learning leeway. However, with that being said, I also think a short leash needs to be in order. You can’t take your whole rookie season to learn after all that hype, hell, if she isn’t that legendary Caitlin Clark in the next few weeks, I’m done with this whole experiment.

Talk about pressure, but that’s what happens when you have this kind of star around you. At the end of the day, she inked that multi-million dollar deal with Nike, she took the money and the hype.

It’s part of the territory.