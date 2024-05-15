Fmr Law Enforcement Advisor Calls Out NGOs Involvement With Illegal Migrants In U.S., Rips Biden’s ‘Inept Policies’

Former senior law enforcement advisor Charles Marino called out NGOs involvement with illegal migrants in the U.S. on Tuesday, ripping President Joe Biden’s “inept policies” that have continued the southern border crisis.

Marino appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss the ongoing crisis with the U.S.’ southern border. As Fox host Jesse Watters called out non-profit CEOs who have benefited from illegal immigration in the U.S., he questioned Marino on what “plant therapy” for migrant children could be. (RELATED: ICE Detains Two Following Attempted USMC Base Breach)

“Yeah, I have no idea. Look, the president sets national security strategy for the country which is why he owns this crisis in its entirety, because it was caused by his inept policies. We know that. Americans have been paying the price ever since. They’ve been paying the price in the form of, in some cases, their lives through fentanyl poisoning and through criminal alien violent acts within the country and also financially with their tax dollars,” Marino stated.

“In this case, billions to these non-governmental organizations who have been assuming a lot of different roles for the government. For the Department of Homeland Security for example, NGOs are now serving as the official travel and logistics agencies. When it comes to housing and moving illegal migrants around the country. When it comes to health and human services, they are now involved in the trafficking of children around the country.”

“And let’s remember DNA testing is a thing of the past. No longer do we DNA test these children to make sure that they are being handed off to somebody that they’re related to. The whole thing is a disaster and none of this should come as a surprise to the American people,” Marino stated.

A new report released by The Free Press found that while the Unaccompanied Children Program, which is federally funded, is helping resettle unaccompanied migrants minors within the U.S., other NGOs have taken on running shelters in states such as Texas, Arizona, and California — all majorly affected by the border crisis. Three of the most prominent organizations who have seen massive revenue growth recently are Global Refuge, Southwest Key Programs, and Endeavors, Inc. whose CEO’s have received over $500,000 each in annual compensation, according to the outlet.

Within Endeavors taxpayer-funded activities for migrant children, programs like “pet therapy,” “horticulture therapy,” and music therapy were offered as one music therapist was reportedly being paid $533,000 in 2021, The Free Press reported. Additionally, a 2023 PowerPoint from the nonprofit was obtained by America First Legal, showing there were 1,656 “people-plant interactions” conducted as part of their “horticulture therapy” and 287 pet therapy sessions between April 2021 and March of that year.