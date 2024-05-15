‘Serious And Risky’: DCNF Reporters Describe Findings From Sweeping Exposé On Major Trans Health Org

Two reporters from the Daily Caller News Foundation outlined their findings from a series of reports on the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) Wednesday.

DCNF investigative reporter Megan Brock and DCNF culture reporter Kate Anderson obtained footage from WPATH’s September 2022 Global Education Institute (GEI) summit and over 100 pages of documents, which included some members of the group questioning the organization’s “Standards of Care for the Health of Transgender and Gender Diverse People, Version 8” (SOC 8). Brock and Anderson discussed the findings on “The Charlie Kirk Show” after guest host Andrew Kolvet played a clip from the footage obtained by the DCNF. (RELATED: THE WPATH TAPES: Behind-The-Scenes Recordings Reveal What Top Gender Doctors Really Think About Sex Change Procedures)

“These have not been seen before,” Anderson told Kolvet. “That’s why it was so important to us to release them in their entirety, because these are training videos. So these are the types of videos that are going to be training doctors.”

WATCH:



The videos obtained by the DCNF included some of the instructors telling doctors that patients with mental health issues could consent to sex-change procedures, even if the patient suffered from schizophrenia. Other videos discussed potential complications from some of the surgical procedures.

“I think that it’s pretty shocking to hear,” Brock said. “I know in doing this reporting I learned about, a lot about, phalloplasty [a sex-change procedure used to create a penis]… from the tapes, they talk about the average number of procedures for a certain type of phalloplasty is six, so it’s a surgical series, not just one surgery.”

If you’ve never heard of @wpath that’s about to change. The institution largely responsible for transgender medical care has remained out of the spotlight for decades, until now.

Welcome to the WPATH Tapes @DailyCaller News Foundation🧵@MegEBrock https://t.co/rnekiNONKb — Kate Anderson (@kliseanderson) May 14, 2024

“It’s quite an aggressive procedure as you had pointed out,” Brock added. “It involves a deep skin tissue transplant to the groin and there’s just so many things that can go wrong, there is so much potential for complications.”

WATCH:



“We know that this medical industry has a difficult time producing long-term studies,” Anderson said. “And so I would be curious, my first question there is how long has this been? Because a lot of times what we see is that the farther you get away from the surgeries and the more long-term consequences that there are, people really start to regret them, because they’re life-altering and very risky.”

Brock noted that phalloplasty patients require life-long urological follow-ups due to the need to lengthen the urethra. Kolvet apologized to the audience for the “graphic nature” of Brock’s descriptions of the sex-change procedures, then played a video of an instructor addressing those who regretted undergoing sex-change procedures.

THE WPATH TAPES: Behind-The-Scenes Recordings Reveal What Top Gender Doctors Really Think About Sex Change Procedures From: @MegEBrock and @kliseanderson https://t.co/Dsvdc22vZx pic.twitter.com/1Eli4kuw9B — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 14, 2024



“This flip tone, is this what you saw throughout these tapes?” Kolvet asked Anderson.

“This is exactly what we saw,” Anderson responded. “This kind of cavalier attitude is exactly the type of language that was used regularly.”

WPATH is arguably the world’s most influential transgender medical organization. Their guidelines influence government policy, insurance coverage, and medical organizations. The @DailyCaller News Foundation obtained almost 30 hours of private WPATH educational recordings which… https://t.co/FNNx9CAN1j — Meg Brock (@MegEBrock) May 15, 2024

Anderson criticized the instructors for their tone, saying it would lead patients to question if the doctors actually cared. (RELATED: ‘Metastasizing Like A Cancer’ — Parents Across The Country Sue Schools Over Clandestine Transitions)

“It’s incredibly disheartening to see they are so flippant about this, but I think this speaks to the larger problem as a whole,” Anderson said. “These are incredibly serious and risky procedures and I think these videos are showing that doctors may not take them as seriously as one would think that they should.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.