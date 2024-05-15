Sparks Fly When GOP Rep Calls Out Dan Goldman Over Possible ‘Conflict Of Interest’ In Trump Trial

A House subcommittee hearing got heated Wednesday when Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman of Wyoming called out Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman of New York over an alleged conflict of interest related to the business records trial of former President Donald Trump.

Goldman said he had “met with” Michael Cohen, a one-time lawyer for Trump, “a number of times to prepare him” during a Tuesday morning MSNBC appearance. Hageman noted Goldman’s comments as she prepared to question witnesses at a hearing held by the House Judiciary Committee’s Special Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. (RELATED: Dan Goldman Claims GOP ‘Trying To Sabotage’ Biden Admin Efforts To Secure Border)

“What you need to understand is that Mr. Goldman, the novice representative from New York, actually does have a personal stake in this case,” Hageman said. “He has stated that he has been involved with the Bragg case, helping to prepare Mr. Cohen for his testimony. So he is firstly aligned with an admitted and convicted liar and perjurer. He’s also paid the judge, Merchan’s daughter’s firm over a hundred and fifty thousand dollars for her services. So, I think we’ve got quite a conflict of interest from Mr. Dan Goldman, the novice representative from New York.”

WATCH:



Democratic Del. Stacey Plaskett of the Virgin Islands interrupted Hageman to demand that the Wyoming Republican’s remarks be stricken from the committee record.

“I would ask that the statements regarding the conflict of interest related to Mr. Goldman be stricken down,” Plaskett said, accusing Hageman of violating a House of Representatives rule prohibiting personal attacks.

Hageman also called Plaskett “Jeffrey Epstein’s fixer” in the exchange before Republican Rep. Jim Jordan pointed out that Plaskett called Trump “all sorts of names.”

Epstein, who died in custody while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019, donated over $30,000 to Plaskett’s campaigns, Law and Crime reported.

“He’s not a member of this committee,” Plaskett responded. “I think the gentlelady from Wyoming was just stating facts that are in the news,” Jordan ruled, before Hageman proceeded to question America First Legal Executive Director Gene Hamilton.

Goldman’s campaign paid Authentic Campaign, a political fundraising and marketing firm run by Loren Merchan, $157,000 for digital advertising, Breitbart News reported. Loren Merchan is the daughter of New York Judge Juan Merchan who is presiding over the Trump case.

