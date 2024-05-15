Was The No-Hitter All A Sham? Astros’ Ronel Blanco Ejected From Game Over Sticky Substance, Faces 10-Game Suspension

Damn, Ronel! Just damn!

Ronel Blanco, a rising star pitcher for the Houston Astros, was ejected Tuesday night during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics following an umpire checking his glove and finding a non-permitted sticky substance.

“It was the stickiest stuff I’ve felt on a glove since we’ve been doing this for a few years now,” said first base umpire Erich Bacchus after the contest, per ESPN.

Due to his ejection, Blanco could potentially be suspended for 10 games. Last year, a number of pitchers were suspended over using a sticky substance, something that has been a guideline of MLB’s since 2021. (RELATED: Wow! Mariners Fan Pulls Some Absolute Black Magic By Catching Two Foul Balls On Consecutive Pitches)

This comes at a horrible time for the ‘Stros, who are trying to climb out of a hole that sees them at 17-25 on the season and sitting in fourth place in the AL West.

Also, if you remember, Blanco threw both the first and only no-hitter of the 2024 season, resulting in him quickly shooting to stardom in the Houston rotation.

So I have to ask, ladies and gentlemen … with these latest developments … was it all a sham?

WATCH:

Ronel Blanco has been ejected from the game after a foreign substance was found on his glove. pic.twitter.com/cO2Tuev4iQ — A’s on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 15, 2024

What the hell is up with the Houston Astros and cheating scandals? … And y’all know how much I love the H-Town, but damn!

As far as I’m concerned, Blanco’s no-hitter has a fat a** asterisk beside it because of the Astros’ history.

SHAM!