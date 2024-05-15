Astros’ Ronel Blanco Suspended 10 Games By MLB For Having Foreign Substance In Glove

Damn, Ronel! They got ya!

Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco, who was kicked out from a game Tuesday following umpires locating a foreign substance in his glove, has been hit with a 10-game suspension by MLB. The league announced the news Wednesday.

Major League Baseball also slapped Blanco with an undisclosed fine. Dana Brown, the general manager of the Astros, stated that the 30-year-old will not be appealing the decision, per ESPN. As a result, the suspension will become effective Wednesday night while Houston continues a series against the Oakland Athletics. (RELATED: Athletics Move One Step Closer To Las Vegas Relocation After Proposed Ballot Initiative Over Funds Struck Down: REPORT)

Brown stated that both Blanco and his agent originally were thinking about putting in an appeal, but decided that it was best to “get back out there” and “move forward.”

“Ronel Blanco is a good human being, a good dude and he’s worked his butt off to get into the starting rotation,” said Brown. “I think he sees it as, ‘Look, I don’t want to be out. I don’t want to extend this any longer. I want to get back to the business of pitching.'”

Ronel Blanco will begin serving his 10-game suspension for violating the prohibitions on foreign substances today pic.twitter.com/vwpYZ6ofp8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 15, 2024

Yeah, Ronel might be a good person off the field, but let’s keep it real … this man was cheating.

Ronel Blanco has been ejected from the game after a foreign substance was found on his glove. pic.twitter.com/cO2Tuev4iQ — A’s on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 15, 2024

The rules are clear, they’ve been like that for years now: NO STICKY ISH! He cheated, got caught and now has to serve the time … point, blank, period.