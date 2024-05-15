‘Not Gonna Do Political Punditry’: KJP Avoids Doocy’s Question About Biden-Trump Debate

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy’s question Wednesday when he asked about the scheduled debates between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Doocy attempted to get Jean-Pierre to answer whether candidates generally want to debate their opponent when they are leading in the polls, implying that Biden is currently falling behind nationally and in key battleground states. The press secretary attempted to avoid Doocy’s question by saying she could not talk about campaign affairs from the podium.

“I know you don’t want to talk about campaign stuff,” Doocy began. “So I would just look through your —”

“I really don’t,” Jean-Pierre interrupted.

“I would just look for your insigh t—” Doocy attempted to continue.

It’s not that I don’t want to. I can’t. I can’t,” she said.

“Then how about your insight as the most prominent political communicator in the world,” Doocy pushed back. “The White House press secretary.” (RELATED: KJP Short-Circuits When Doocy Questions Who Is Funding Campus Protests)

“In the world?” she asked.

“Does a person generally want to debate when they are winning or when they are losing?” he asked.

“I’m not going to do political punditry from here, my friend. I’m just not going to do it,” she said.

The press secretary argued Biden has had a “successful” legislative record in his first term and will continue fighting for lower costs, a major concern for voters. She directed specific debate questions to the Biden-Harris re-election campaign.

Doocy then asked who will “stand in” for Trump at the White House during debate preparation. Jean-Pierre urged Doocy to take the position.

“Actually, so you’re saying I can go debate Joe Biden behind the scenes for as long as I want? That would be a hit!” Doocy said.

“I think that would be fun for both of you,” the press secretary said. “It might be fun for both of you. I think that might be fun. I don’t have anything for you on that. But I appreciate the question. I appreciate you trying.”

Biden and Trump agreed to participate in two debates scheduled for June 27 and September 10. CNN will host the first, ABC the second. The president challenged Trump to a debate Wednesday morning with the condition that it would not be hosted by the Commission on Presidential Debates and that there would be no live audience. Trump also said in a social media post that he is willing to debate Biden on Fox News in October.