What The…? Kobe Bryant Was Nearly Traded To The Detroit Pistons: REPORT

Definitely didn’t have this on my bingo card.

While speaking on the "Pardon My Take" podcast, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski let us in on a little secret … a little secret that nearly brought us one of the biggest trades in NBA history.

At one point during the legendary Kobe Bryant‘s career, he actually wanted to exit the Los Angeles Lakers franchise, which really isn’t surprising (this is the same guy who almost left for the Clippers). However, what is surprising is the fact that he nearly went to the Detroit Pistons. Yes! The DETROIT PISTONS!

“There was a deal with the Pistons where it was like Tayshaun, Rip Hamilton, and a bunch of picks for Kobe,” Wojnarowski said. “They had agreed to it, essentially, Kobe had to want to do it. And I think he went to Jerry Buss’s house and Kobe was in that period where ‘I want out of here’ and I think he kind of pulled him back him. That trade was agreed to like the two teams had agreed on terms… and then Kobe said ‘Nah I don’t wanna do this.'”

WATCH:

.@wojespn shares the details of the famous trade that never happened that would’ve sent Kobe Bryant to the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons were set to trade Tayshaun Prince, Richard Hamilton, and draft picks to the Lakers for Bryant. The agreement was essentially in place. Bryant… pic.twitter.com/e5XRd9yaV7 — Aaron Johnson (@AJohnsonNBA) May 15, 2024

I see why the Black Mamba eventually decided against it … that would’ve been a brand-buster.