Political Candidate Posts Videos Licking Public Toilet Seats, Smearing Feces On Face, Masturbating To National Anthem

A German politician has caused widespread outrage by posting explicit videos online, The Publica reported Wednesday.

Martin Neumaier, a candidate from the Free Democratic Party (FDP) for the Ostalb district in Germany, had several of his videos removed from Twitter for violating terms of service but censored versions continue to circulate online. In various clips, Neumaier appears naked, reciting the Nazi-era anthem and using an anal dildo, Der Status reported, according to The Publica.

A gay politician in Germany is facing backlash after releasing videos of himself licking toilet seats and smearing feces on his face. Martin Neumaier was running on a “social justice” platform and was praised as one of his district’s diverse candidates.https://t.co/EZkjFObxcZ — ThePublica (@ThePublicaNow) May 15, 2024

One video reportedly shows him inserting a feces-covered dildo and smearing it on a Quran. In another video, he was allegedly seen singing the Nazi-era German national anthem while masturbating with a dildo. These acts, coupled with his expressed desire to rape to death one of the Prophet Mohammed’s wives, could lead to criminal charges for inciting hatred and religious defamation under German law, The Publica stated.

Other deleted videos feature Neumaier allegedly mimicking Adolf Hitler, complete with a feces-stained “Hitler beard,” and revealing his home address. Additional footage shows him engaging in unhygienic acts in a public restroom, including licking a urinal and toilet seat and kissing a toilet brush as a form of “punishment,” the outlet stated. (RELATED: ‘Third World Country Stuff’: Homeless Leave 500 Pounds Of Feces On Streets, Overrun Wyoming City, Mayor Says)

Left-wing German political candidate films himself LICKING TOILETS in bizarre video. Martin Neumaier, an FDP candidate made a string of shocking videos including one where he role-played as Hitler and another where he sang a Nazi song. pic.twitter.com/YGJTxG3sXI — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 15, 2024

The videos have sparked significant backlash on Twitter, with many condemning the behavior of a political candidate. One user expressed their dismay, stating, “I just can’t take this shit anymore…” in German, The Publica reported.

Neumaier’s history of explicit content goes back to at least 2015 when he posted photos to a social media account focused on gay sexual humiliation, displaying a sign with derogatory language about his sexual orientation, The Publica stated. Despite the offensive and provocative nature of his content, Neumaier openly supports the distribution of his videos. He asserts that he creates and shares these videos willingly, and believes that viewers should feel free to disseminate them as they choose.

The FDP, known for its liberal social policies and conservative fiscal stance, has not yet indicated if Neumaier will face any consequences. This incident emerges as the FDP supports new legislation on gender self-identification, heightening the controversy surrounding Neumaier’s actions, according to The Publica.