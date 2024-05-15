‘Morning Joe’ Host Rages At NYT Over Polls Showing Biden Way Behind Trump

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough attacked The New York Times after its recent polling showed President Joe Biden behind former President Donald Trump in swing states.

Trump is beating Biden by 13% with likely Nevada voters, 9% in Georgia, 6% in Arizona, 3% in Pennsylvania and 1% in Wisconsin, according to NYT/Siena College polling published on Monday. Scarborough said he does not believe the polls are accurate and attacked the NYT’s methodology and alleged motive for publishing the polls, particularly taking aim at the margin in Nevada. (RELATED: Biden Is Running Out Of Time To Boost Dismal Poll Numbers In Crucial Battleground States)

“As I’ve said for the past couple of months, that – and I believe now that there is a conspiracy. I do believe in conspiracies,” Scarborough said. “I think psychiatrists in blue states have conspired with a New York Times/Siena pollster and said, listen, we’ll split the profits on psychiatric care if you guys will have the craziest methodology, which they always have. Maybe they’re trying to make up for ’20 when they skewed in Biden’s direction by about four or five points? But every one of these New York Times/Siena polls have been wildly skewed when you compare them to other polls that come out at the same time. And for those who say that’s not the case, we’ll be glad here at ‘Morning Joe,’ as you all know, we have a betting line. We’ll be glad to take all comers who think that Donald Trump is going to win Nevada by 12 points.”

WATCH:

Trump is ahead of Biden by 1.1% nationwide, according to the RealClearPolitics average for a 2024 head-to-head matchup. Trump leads 6.2% in Nevada, 5.2% ahead in Arizona, 4.6% ahead in Georgia, 2% ahead in Pennsylvania, 0.8% ahead in Michigan and 0.6% ahead in Wisconsin, the averages show.

“The New York Times right now is actively shaping the election cycles where this poll comes out on a Sunday and on Monday, people go, ‘oh,’ and I heard it. And I’m sitting there going, oh don’t be so stupid. That’s why we’re doing this,” Scarborough said.

MSNBC analyst John Heilemann chimed in to ask the host what his theory is, but Scarborough shouted him down.

“Hold on a second! No, no, no. Hold on,” Scarborough continued. “What I hear is after these Siena polls come out, every time, New York Times poll news, well everything that Joe Biden has done since the State of the Union address, all this money he has put out, all of the campaigning is for naught. No, it’s not! No, it’s not! There’s one poll that’s wildly skewed every time and it does shape – if it’s a New York Times poll versus a Morning Consult poll and The New York Times then amplifies it 15, 16, 17, times, it warps reality and everybody responds to that in the media and in the political world.”

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said on Monday that Trump’s lead in the sun belt states of Nevada, Georgia and Arizona is an “absolute disaster” for Biden.

“These sun belt battleground states, frankly, for the Joe Biden campaign, these numbers are an absolute disaster,” Enten said. “The smallest lead is in Arizona for Donald Trump, he’s up six. Look at this, nine in Georgia, 13 in Nevada. My goodness, gracious, my god. That is a hugely — no Democrat has lost that state since John Kerry lost it back in 2004.”

