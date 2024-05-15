Olivia Rodrigo’s Leather Crop Top Busts Open Mid-Concert

Olivia Rodrigo suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her concert in London on Tuesday and somehow managed to stop herself from being fully exposed on stage.

Video of the mishap showed that the star was in the middle of her hit song “love is embarrassing” when suddenly, her leather crop top came apart, nearly exposing her breasts. She managed to cover herself with her hair, as she grabbed on to the back of the outfit, but it quickly became apparent that she wouldn’t be able to put the top together on her own.

Rodrigo handled the matter like an absolute professional, and didn’t miss a beat. She kept singing as one of her backup dancers attempted to come in with a save.

The female performer danced her way to Rodrigo and the video showed her attempting to put the small crop-top back together. She kept performing by swaying her body and executing dance moves the entire time as she tried to put the shirt back together. Rodrigo kept singing the whole time.

But despite all her efforts, the dancer wasn’t able to get the clothing back together.

Rodrigo realized she was still undone and turned around, away from the dancer, to continue the show. The entire upper portion of her outfit was clearly dangling in the back. The leather ends flapped as she moved across the stage and continued to entertain her adoring fans. (RELATED: ‘No One F*cking Told Me!’: Rapper Scrambles After ‘Whole Boob’ Spills Out On Stage)

The star miraculously remained put together in the front and didn’t seem to flash anyone in the crowd.

Rodrigo managed to complete the song before momentarily ducking backstage for a quick repair, according to TMZ.