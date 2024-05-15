Zayn Malik Admits He Was Kicked Off Tinder

One Direction star Zayn Malik admitted he turned to Tinder to spark up his love-life, but he said the company wound up kicking him off the platform because they didn’t believe it was really him.

The famous singer discussed his relationship status and dating history during a interview with Nylon released Tuesday, along with his Tinder struggles.

“It’s not been too successful for me, I’ll be honest.” Malik explained.”Everyone accused me of catfishing. “They’re like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?’ I’ve been kicked off once or twice.”

Malik went on to say he has given up on dating apps entirely. In fact, the star said he’s really not looking to get back into the dating game anytime soon.

“I’m really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life,” Malik told Nylon.

Malik has been in relationships for the majority of his adult life. He started dating Perrie Edwards when he first rose to fame with One Direction.

“From 17 to 21, I was in a relationship. I was engaged and [planned to get] married, and I didn’t know anything about anything at that point,” he said. “I thought I did, because I was 21. I was legally allowed to do everything, but I didn’t know shit.”

That relationship ended in 2015, and he dove straight into an on-and-off relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

“From 21 to 27, I was with Gi, and we had a kid, and I didn’t really take much time to get to know myself,” Malik admitted.

Malik and Hadid called it quits late in 2021, when Khai was one year old, according to Nylon.

The famous singer blamed his fame, saying his lifestyle robbed him of the normal dating opportunities afforded to the general public.

“I lived a very chill life in Bradford. I never really had a girlfriend. My parents were kind of old-school, so I never brought a girlfriend home or anything,” he told Nylon.

“When I got the chance to do that, I jumped straight in, two feet first, and was like, ‘I’m going to have a girlfriend, and she’s going to live with me. This makes me a grown man.'” (RELATED: Drew Barrymore Admits To Being Catfished On Dating App, Video Shows: REPORT)

His perception of dating has changed, and although he wants to eventually have another relationship in the future, he admitted, “it’s probably wise to take your time before you fully invest in another human being as a lifelong partner.”