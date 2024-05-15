RYAN FOURNIER: The Insurrection On American College Campuses

When antisemitic rhetoric and violence echo across America’s college campuses, the peace and tolerance we cherish begin to unravel.

At Columbia University, the “encampment” erected by extremists who occupied Hamilton Hall and trapped maintenance workers there and who waived the flag of a terrorist group, signals this troubling shift. (RELATED: CHARLYCE BOZZELLO: Here’s How One Of America’s Most Powerful Unions Turned On Israel)

Across the nation, these encampments breed more than discontent; they incubate a virulent strain of antisemitism that threatens the very fabric of our academic sanctuaries.

The scenes at Columbia and now at campuses nationwide are not isolated incidents but are part of a disturbing trend. Jewish students face blatant hostilities: chants of “Kill all the Jews,” physical assaults, and psychological harassment.

These are not the hallmarks of a democratic society, let alone institutions of higher learning. When students are spat upon for speaking Hebrew, and Jewish professors like Columbia’s Shai Davidai are barred from their workplaces, the crisis transcends mere campus safety; it strikes at the core of our moral and ethical values.

What we are seeing is no resurgence of the anti-war peace movements of yore. The peace movement of the Vietnam era, despite its flaws, held human life sacred and sought to end violence. What we witness today is the glorification of terror under the guise of activism. Statements made at these encampments and the open celebration of horrific acts of violence perpetrated in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, when terrorists raped and massacred over 1,200 innocent people, are chilling.

They not only intimidate but also propagate the extremist ideology that spurred such violence.

It is alarming that such radicalism is not spontaneous but orchestrated. Evidence points to connections between the campus organizers and groups like American Muslims for Palestine (AMP). The question then arises: why is there a systematic effort to destabilize our educational institutions through fear and intimidation?

Local authorities, including New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams, have raised valid concerns about the uniformity and coordination behind these encampments, suggesting an organized campaign. This isn’t grassroots activism; it’s a planned assault on the principles of peace and dialogue that universities strive to uphold.

The replication of these tactics at universities across the country indicates a widespread crisis. The violence at many schools, like the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)–where police in riot gear had to intervene — underscores the severity of the threat. These are not mere protests but a form of insurrection against the values of academic freedom and respect for diversity.

Allowing these activities to continue unchecked is not just a failure to protect Jewish students; it’s a failure to protect all students and the integrity of our educational institutions. The university administrations must take decisive action to dismantle these hotbeds of hate. They must enforce existing policies against discrimination and hate speech rigorously and ensure that the campus environment is conducive to learning and intellectual engagement, not fear and suppression.

Moreover, a public and unequivocal condemnation of these antisemitic and violent incitements is necessary. University leaders must stand firm in their commitment to fostering free speech, dignity, and access to education for all students. Above all, the encampments must not be allowed to hold our children hostage and shut down core college functions such as classes and commencements, as has happened at some institutions.

Educational campuses must remain beacons of knowledge and bastions against ignorance and hatred. The current insurrection on America’s college campuses challenges us to defend these principles more robustly. It calls for moral leadership that refuses to capitulate to intimidation. Only through a concerted effort to address and root out this extremism can we hope to restore peace and ensure that our institutions remain safe havens for all students.

Ryan Fournier is the founder of Students for Trump.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

