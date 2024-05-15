Peru Classifies Transgender People As ‘Mentally Ill’

The health ministry in Peru classified people identifying as transgender or non-binary as “mentally ill” in a decree to offer more mental health services Wednesday.

President Dina Boluarte signed the decree stating “transsexualism, dual-role transvestism, gender identity disorder in childhood, other gender identity disorders and fetishistic transvestism” are all to be classified as mental illnesses, according to The Telegraph. The ministry made the move to “guarantee full coverage of medical attention for mental health.”

Countries around the globe, including the U.S., have raised alarms about providing puberty blockers and sex change operations for minors. The National Health Service (NHS) in England banned puberty blockers for minors to “ensure the best interests of the child,” pointing out the “huge harms” they cause to young patients. (RELATED: Gender Doctor Calls Genital Surgery An ‘Adventure’ For Young People While Describing Grisly Complications)

“Experimental drugs with huge harms should never have been given to children in the first place. Finally common sense, scientific fact and medical ethics have triumphed,” TalkTV’s Julia Hartley-Brewer said.

The NHS announced the agency will update its constitution to defend biological sex in late April to set guidance for doctors’ care for patients.

A German study published in late February found that puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones given to minors are “low quality” and have “significant conceptual and methodological flaws.” The study further found that these procedures do not show any improvement in a child’s mental health.

The U.K., Norway and Finland all agree there is insufficient evidence that the so-called benefits of puberty blockers and hormone therapies outweigh the risks. Norway recommended that these procedures be classified as experimental treatments. Decades of research show that anywhere from 65% to 94% of transgender kids eventually cease to follow those identities in adulthood, according to KHN.

Internal training footage exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation revealed several doctors belonging to the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) Global Education Institute recognized harmful effects associated with sex change procedures and pointed out the uncertainty around how hormone treatments impact fertility.