Sophie Turner Says Taylor Swift Was Her ‘Hero’ Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner, formerly married to Joe Jonas, found support in the most unlikely place during their divorce: With his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Turner spoke to British Vogue about how challenging the divorce was for her and credited Swift for being there to lend a hand when she needed it the most. Turner was in New York without a place to stay amid a messy divorce and custody battle and said she reached out to Swift to see if she had connections with any rentals. Swift immediately offered up her place for free.

“I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space,” Turner told British Vogue.

Turner revealed her female friends were there to provide all the love and support she required to get her through this hurdle in her life.

“The support I had from the women in my life during that time was the most amazing thing to see,” she said.

She went on to describe the impact of Swift’s help, in particular.

“She really has a heart of gold,” Turner told British Vogue.

Turner and her daughters, Willa and Delphine, stayed in Swift’s New York apartment for free — something Turner is ever-grateful for.

“Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” she said.

Turner and Taylor had met before but weren’t “friends” because Swift had previously dated Jonas. The “Game of Thrones” actress said that all changed when she became the recipient of Swift’s kind gesture. (RELATED: Sophie Turner Shows Off New Romance With Perry John Dickinson Pearson Amid Divorce With Joe Jonas)

Swift famously broke up with Jonas over a phone call that lasted under a minute, and never looked back … Aside from writing a hit song about it.