Sophie Turner Says Taylor Swift Was Her ‘Hero’ Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Actor Sophie Turner attends the premiere for the film

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Sophie Turner, formerly married to Joe Jonas, found support in the most unlikely place during their divorce: With his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Turner spoke to British Vogue about how challenging the divorce was for her and credited Swift for being there to lend a hand when she needed it the most. Turner was in New York without a place to stay amid a messy divorce and custody battle and said she reached out to Swift to see if she had connections with any rentals. Swift immediately offered up her place for free.

“I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space,” Turner told British Vogue.

 

Turner revealed her female friends were there to provide all the love and support she required to get her through this hurdle in her life.

“The support I had from the women in my life during that time was the most amazing thing to see,” she said.

Sophie Turner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 95th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

She went on to describe the impact of Swift’s help, in particular.

“She really has a heart of gold,” Turner told British Vogue.

 

Turner and her daughters, Willa and Delphine, stayed in Swift’s New York apartment for free — something Turner is ever-grateful for.

“Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” she said.

Turner and Taylor had met before but weren’t “friends” because Swift had previously dated Jonas. The “Game of Thrones” actress said that all changed when she became the recipient of Swift’s kind gesture. (RELATED: Sophie Turner Shows Off New Romance With Perry John Dickinson Pearson Amid Divorce With Joe Jonas)

FILE PHOTO: Singer Taylor Swift performs at her concert for the international “The Eras Tour” in Tokyo, Japan February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon ATTENTION EDITORS – NO COMMERCIAL OR BOOK SALES. NOT FOR USE ON ANY PRINT OR ELECTRONIC MAIN COVER OF MAGAZINES. EDITORIAL USE ONLY./File Photo

Swift famously broke up with Jonas over a phone call that lasted under a minute, and never looked back … Aside from writing a hit song about it.