Trump Announces Endorses Harmeet Dhillon For RNC Committeewoman for California

Former President Donald Trump endorsed lawyer Harmeet Dhillon for Republican National Committee (RNC) Committeewoman for California on Wednesday.

The former president took to Truth Social on Wednesday afternoon to call Dhillon one of the “best lawyers” in America and congratulate her law firm for a “terrific job” in “so many” of his cases. Dhillon reposted the endorsement from the former president on Twitter, thanking him for the support. (RELATED: Trump Campaign, RNC File Lawsuit In Battleground State To Stop Counting Ballots Past Election Day)

“She has been a Fierce Advocate for the MAGA Movement, and a Warrior for Election Integrity and Constitutional Rights at every level. Harmeet is a Great Asset to the Republican Party in California, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election as RNC Committeewoman for California!” Trump posted.

This just in! Thank you ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ for your huge endorsement!! I will never stop fighting for the values we hold dear! #MAGA ! pic.twitter.com/RGwSB2YaV2 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) May 15, 2024

Last January Dhillon challenged former RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for the position but lost the secret ballot election with 111 votes going to McDaniel, 54 to Dhillon and four to entrepreneur Mike Lindell. Before the vote, Dhillon had criticized McDaniel for the RNC’s election record under her leadership, arguing that the former chairwoman should not lead a fourth term.

Despite McDaniel’s win as the longest-serving party chair since Edwin Morgan, McDaniel stepped down from her position in February, stating that she would “honor the tradition” of change once the RNC chooses another nominee.

“I have decided to step aside at our Spring Training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a Chair of their choosing,” McDaniel wrote in a statement reported by NBC News. “The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition.”

Before McDaniel’s announcement, Trump threw his endorsement behind the Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, Michael Whatley, to replace McDaniel, and for his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to become the co-chair.