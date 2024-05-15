Fore! Will Ferrell Is Starring In A New Comedy Series Called ‘GOLF,’ And I’ve Already Got My Popcorn Ready

Well, well, well … this series came around at the perfect time for me.
Hollywood legend Will Ferrell has done a ton of sports comedies, including “Semi-Pro” (basketball), “Talladega Nights” (NASCAR), “Blades of Glory” (figure skating), and “Kicking and Screaming” soccer. Well, he’s about to add another sport to the list with a new series about a legendary fictional golfer.
And not only is Ferrell the star of this series, he’s also its co-creator, a career first for the mega-star comedian. (RELATED: What A Legend: John Daly Is Getting Ready For The PGA Championship By Smoking Cigarettes, Dapping Up Tiger Woods)
Netflix made the announcement Wednesday that Ferrell will be play the lead role in “GOLF,” which he co-created with Josh Rabinowitz (“Broad City” and “Ramy”) and Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”). The executive producer of the series is Rian Johnson (“Knives Out” and “The Last Jedi”).
Will Ferrell is starring in GOLF, his first ever scripted comedy series! Ferrell will play a fictional golf legend in the 10-episode comedy, which he co-created with Ramy Youssef and Josh Rabinowitz and is executive produced by Rian Johnson. pic.twitter.com/sCjwmaWus9
— Netflix (@netflix) May 15, 2024
I explained this in a recent blog post about my man John Daly, but I’ve got my three daughters in golf practice five days a week and we’ve got some plans in the works, so I’ve definitely taken an interest in the sport.
Y’all already know I’m ready for this Will Ferrell x golf connection! We haven’t had a decent golf comedy since “Happy Gilmore,” and there’s just so much material there.