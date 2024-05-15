Fore! Will Ferrell Is Starring In A New Comedy Series Called ‘GOLF,’ And I’ve Already Got My Popcorn Ready

Well, well, well … this series came around at the perfect time for me.

Hollywood legend Will Ferrell has done a ton of sports comedies, including “Semi-Pro” (basketball), “Talladega Nights” (NASCAR), “Blades of Glory” (figure skating), and “Kicking and Screaming” soccer. Well, he’s about to add another sport to the list with a new series about a legendary fictional golfer.

And not only is Ferrell the star of this series, he’s also its co-creator, a career first for the mega-star comedian. (RELATED: What A Legend: John Daly Is Getting Ready For The PGA Championship By Smoking Cigarettes, Dapping Up Tiger Woods)

Netflix made the announcement Wednesday that Ferrell will be play the lead role in “GOLF,” which he co-created with Josh Rabinowitz (“Broad City” and “Ramy”) and Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”). The executive producer of the series is Rian Johnson (“Knives Out” and “The Last Jedi”).

“Will Ferrell is starring in GOLF, his first ever scripted comedy series! Ferrell will play a fictional golf legend in the 10-episode comedy, which he co-created with Ramy Youssef and Josh Rabinowitz and is executive produced by Rian Johnson,” the tweet from Netflix read.