Feds Investigate Likely Arson That Led To Krispy Kreme Explosion

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) is investigating a likely case of arson Monday that led to an explosion of a Krispy Kreme shop in College Station, Texas, multiple outlets reported.

Sources told KBTX that the AFT is investigating possible arson and a hate crime, given that accelerants were found at the scene of the fire, as well as racist, sprayed-painted messages, according to the outlet. The ATF is the main federal agency tasked with dealing with explosions and arson, according to the bureau’s website. (RELATED: Michigander Who Allegedly Told Cops He Wanted To ‘Blow Up’ Satanic Temple Indicted On Explosives Charges)

“We begin treating all fire scenes like this with the assumption that it may be an arson,” College Station Fire Department (CSFD) Capt. Stuart Marrs said, KBTX reported. Marrs told the outlet that the building was already seriously damaged when firefighters arrived at the scene.

“Flames were intense and parts of the building were collapsing, so CSFD fought the fire from the outside using large bore nozzles and aerial ladders,” the spokesman said, KBTX reported.

🔥🔥 BREAKING NEWS: A massive fire has engulfed Krispy Kreme near Post Oak Mall in College Station. We’ve had reports of there being an explosion with nearby windows blown out. No reports of injuries at this time. Harvey Road is shut down. 2:18 am

📸: Joe Chavez pic.twitter.com/HNMXI1sOsH — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) May 13, 2024

BREAKING: ATF’s National Response Team is deploying to College Station, Texas, assisting local authorities following a fire at an area business.

For further information contact @CSTXFire. pic.twitter.com/1agl7ldI4o — ATF_NCETR (@ATF_NCETR) May 14, 2024

The investigation involves multiple law enforcement agencies. “With the help of 25 ATF agents, CSFD’s four fire marshals can process the scene for evidence, interview witnesses, and review security camera footage. The College Station Police Department is also assisting in the investigation,” Marrs said in a press release, KBTX reported.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and the scene will continue to be secured,” he added.

“We are working with authorities on their investigation. We are also very thankful that no one was inside the building when the fire started and for the rapid response of the local fire and police departments,” Krispy Kreme officials told Chron. This particular shop was the only one in College Station, Chron noted.

In February 2021, a massive fire destroyed a Krispy Kreme shop in Atlanta owned by Shaquille O’Neal. Two workers inside the shop alerted the fire department after smelling smoke. The authorities managed to save the front facade of the building but the inside was reportedly devastated.