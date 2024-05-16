Atlanta Falcons Drop What Very Well May Be The Holy Grail Of Schedule Release Videos

The Falcons went all out with this one!

NFL teams left and right are dropping their 2024 schedule release videos, but the Atlanta Falcons released what may be the holy grail of them all. And we’re going all the way back to 2004 in this thing.

The franchise out of the A gave us an animated video, and not on no corny ish. This was straight out of the classic “NFL Street” video game. (RELATED: Chargers Drop What Has To Be The Greatest Schedule Release Video Of All-Time)

Things kick off with Falcons players Bijan Robinson and Jessie Bates III talking about the tough schedule that they have before the Dirty Birds take it to the Atlanta streets.

After Robinson’s and Bates’ appearances, we then get into a flood of Falcons including Kirk Cousins, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Younghoe Koo and Tyler Allgeier, who all assist in revealing this upcoming season’s opponents.

And holy hell, what a hype video it is.

WATCH:

Recently, I blogged about the Los Angeles Chargers’ schedule release video and how dope it is, and this one from the Falcons is right up there with it. What a gem!

The two biggest things that stuck out to me was the quarterback love with Kirk Cousins and Michael Vick. I absolutely love how they had Kirk all flash and dash, a perfect representation of that guy, and with Vick … hell, what’s not to love about that thick piece of nostalgia? (No Diddy)

Grade-A video, Falcons! Grade-A video!