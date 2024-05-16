Boeing Aircraft Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Engine Catches Fire

A Boeing 747-400 aircraft operated by Garuda Indonesia filled with 450 passengers had to make an emergency landing while en route to Saudi Arabia, The Aviation Herald reported Wednesday.

The plane was just taking off from Makassar, Indonesia, when a loud bang and flames were emitted from the plane’s fourth engine, the outlet reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Boeing Could Be Criminally Charged In US After Allegedly Violating 2021 Agreement Over 737 Max)

The pilot, after getting the plane to a safe altitude, returned to Makassar and landed safely, The Aviation Herald reported. Aviation safety company JACDEC tweeted out footage and photos of the incident.

Terra Avia on ops for Garuda Indonesia Boeing 747-400 (ER-BOS, built 2001) experienced a brief engine fire during take-off rotation from runway 21 at Makassar-Intl Airport(WAAA), Indonesia. The pilots of flight #GA1105 to Madinah continued the climb-out, entered a holding pattern… pic.twitter.com/6zAjxQunRe — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) May 15, 2024

The video captures the streaks of fire that briefly came out of the plane during takeoff.

“The decision was made by the pilot in command immediately after takeoff, considering engine problems that required further examination after sparks of fire were observed in one of the engines,” Garuda Indonesia President and CEO Irfan Setiaputra said, Simply Flying reported.

The passengers on the plane were reportedly going to the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Garuda Indonesia signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesian government to transport those going on Hajj, Simply Flying reported. The Hajj is mandatory practice for Muslims that demands they travel to Mecca at least once in their lifetime.

This is not the first instance where a Boeing plane has experienced trouble.

A Boeing cargo plane’s front landing gear malfunction forced it to land in early May, according to the New York Post.

Another Boeing jet reportedly made an emergency landing after their engine cover was torn apart April 7, the New York Post.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launched an investigation into Boeing in May after the company voluntarily notified the FAA that 787 Dreamliner jets were potentially not completely inspected.