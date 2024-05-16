Editorial

This Caitlin Clark Bobblehead Is Just Outright Disrespectful (But Funny As Hell)

BLOG
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball down court, Thursday, May 16, 2024, during the Indiana Fever home opener game against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Who designed this? (LMAO)

Caitlin Clark now has a bobblehead, but um … it’s going viral for reasons that are just flat-out embarrassing. And to make it even worse, this is happening right in the middle of her WNBA debuts both at home and as a visitor.

The issue with the bobblehead is that it looks nothing, literally NOTHING, like Clark. And to make it worse, it looks like a dude! Oh, the disrespect! (RELATED: What The…? Kobe Bryant Was Nearly Traded To The Detroit Pistons: REPORT)

Some have said that it looks like NBA legend Mike Bibby or a young Klay Thompson, and quite frankly, I have to concur.

Hell, you be the judge, look at this thing … make sure you’re not eating or drinking anything, because you will laugh.

Somebody’s gotta be trolling, there’s no way this is a real bobblehead. Like, I get it, Caitlin Clark isn’t the best looking chick in the world, but she doesn’t look like a damn dude! What are we doing?

The disrespect is on the same level as the Cristiano Ronaldo statue.

I still don’t know how that happened, and I don’t know how the hell it happened with Caitlin Clark. And holy cow, what horrible business and marketing by whoever manufactured this thing. As a company, you have to take advantage of the hype of Caitlin Clark, but instead, these guys are getting laughed at and making no money — nobody’s buying this!

Just a horrible look all around, but man, how hilarious this whole situation is.