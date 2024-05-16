Chris Pratt’s Stunt Double Tony McFarr Dies Suddenly At Age 47

Tony McFarr, a stuntman who worked closely with Chris Pratt, died suddenly at the age of 47 on Monday.

His mother, Donna, issued a statement to TMZ, noting that he passed away in his home, just outside of the Orlando area. Donna said her son’s official cause of death is not known at this time, and expressed that his death was shocking and unexpected, according to TMZ.

McFarr was talented with daredevil stunts and was an important figure in many Hollywood productions. He worked closely with Pratt and a slew of other stars. His impressive resume included work as a stunt man on, “Bones,” “Homeland,” “Teen Wolf,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1,” “Furious 7” and “Captain America: Civil War.” He also has credits in “Macgyver” and “One Tree Hill,” to name a few.

Donna said her son was active and healthy at the time of death, according to TMZ.

The Orange County Medical Examiner is currently on the case and is expected to conduct toxicology tests in hopes of learning more about what led to McFarr’s death.

McFarr and Pratt established a close bond after working together in “Jurassic World” in 2015,” “Passengers” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” as well as “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

In addition to his career as a stunt man, McFarr opened up eateries in Florida including Reel Bowls, a healthy restaurant with a film theme near Orlando, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Black Panther’ Stuntman, Three Of His Kids Killed After Car Reportedly Plows Into Tractor-Trailer)

He is survived by his daughter, his sister and his parents.

His burial is being arranged near his grandmother in Pennsylvania, according to TMZ.