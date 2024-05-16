We Officially Know When EA Sports’ ‘College Football 25’ Is Releasing (And What The Cover Is To Boot)

Holy hell, July can’t get here fast enough!

It’s time to go back to college, ladies and gentlemen, and that’s because we officially know when EA Sports‘ “College Football 25” is releasing — July 19. Electronic Arts (EA), publisher of the game, made the announcement Thursday. (RELATED: Arena Football League Brings On Jeff Fisher As Interim Commissioner)

Also, EA officially unveiled the cover art for the game, which recently leaked on the internet. The actual reveal confirms that “College Football 25” will have three players on the box, all current: Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards and Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter. (And yes, they’re all getting paid for it)

Like before, EA Tiburon developed the game. This is the same studio that makes Madden NFL. It will drop on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, meaning that if you still have a PlayStation 4 like me, you’re going to have to buy a new console to play.

So here’s my deal … I’m in a crap load of debt right now that hit me unexpectedly over the past couple of months, but despite that little factoid, I’m over here strategizing a way to get enough free cash by July to get both a PS5 and the game — that right there should show you how bad people want this game, how long we’ve been waiting.

My hustling senses are tingling! I NEED THIS GAME!