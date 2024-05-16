Kansas City Goes After Harrison Butker Over His Conservative Beliefs, Tries To Apologize After

Kansas City’s official Twitter account apologized Thursday after allegedly posting a tweet that named the city where Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker lives following widespread backlash over a conservative speech he delivered.

“We apologies for our previous tweet. It was shared in error,” the city tweeted Wednesday night.

We apologies for our previous tweet. It was shared in error. — Kansas City (@KansasCity) May 16, 2024



The mea culpa came roughly 90 minutes after a now-deleted tweet which read, “Just a reminder that Harrison Butker lives in the city of Lee’s Summit” — a nearby suburb.

Following Harrison Butker’s Benedictine College speech where he promoted the nuclear family and denounced pride month, Kansas City’s official X page tweets where Butker lives. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/ZKhgh81T0L — AF Post (@AFpost) May 16, 2024



The tweet even elicited a response from Kansas City‘s mayor. (RELATED: Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker Blames Lack Of Fathers, Not Guns, For ‘Degenerate Violence’ Plaguing America)

“A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account. The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels,” Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Wednesday night.

A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account. The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) May 16, 2024

Butker drew backlash after delivering the commencement speech at Benedictine College on Saturday. During the speech, Butker — a devout Catholic — bashed President Joe Biden, COVID lockdowns, abortion and gender ideology and encouraged female graduates to become wives and mothers.

The Daily Caller reached out to Kansas City for comment but did not hear back by time of publication.