Chargers Drop What Has To Be The Greatest Schedule Release Video Of All-Time

Who doesn’t love “The Sims”?

The 2024 NFL season is still months away, however, the Los Angeles Chargers have already picked up the first win of the campaign.

Taking to social media Wednesday, the Chargers dropped an absolutely brilliant video to promote their 2024 schedule being released. (RELATED: Arena Football League Brings On Jeff Fisher As Interim Commissioner)

In a video that lasted three and a half minutes (and boy, is each second glorious), Los Angeles took shots at every single one of their opponents using the likeness of “The Sims.” Yes, the uber-popular computer game from the 2000s that’s still poppin’ off today. Just ask my wife, she plays the hell out of it on PS4. And to make the Chargers’ video even better, it makes outstanding references to Taylor Swift (LOL), the “New Heights” podcast and New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson (LMAO).

The clip begins with Los Angeles’ opponent in Week 1, the Las Vegas Raiders, hilariously showing a character wearing their famous silver and black jersey while also sporting straight clown swag — meaning they put the guy in a literal clown wig and even gave him sad makeup.

Classic stuff, ladies and gentlemen. As a matter of fact, let me shut up and let you watch this spectacular piece of art.

WATCH:

should we REALLY make our schedule release video in the sims? yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/MXzfAPyhe8 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 16, 2024

This is easily the greatest schedule release video of all-time … without a doubt.