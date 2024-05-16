NBC Announces Documentary On ‘Full Spectrum’ Of Animal ‘LGBTQ+ Behaviors’

NBC is set to air a television special aimed to shed light on the wide array of LGBTQI+ behaviors observed in the natural world, IndieWire reported Thursday.

NBC is set to explore same-sex relationships and diverse sexual behaviors in the animal kingdom with its upcoming television special titled “Queer Planet.” The documentary, part of the network’s celebration of PRIDE month, is scheduled to stream on NBCUniversal’s Peacock starting June 6, according to IndieWire. Narrated by Andrew Rannells, “Queer Planet” will share examples of “queer” relationships in the animal kingdom.

Rannells expressed his excitement about the project, saying he is looking forward to exposing the “full spectrum” of LGBTQ+ animals in the natural world.

“We’ve all heard of gay penguins, but this film really opened my eyes to the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ behaviors across the natural world,” Rannells said, according to IndieWire. “And what could be more natural than being who you are? I’m excited to be part of ‘Queer Planet,’ especially during Pride Month, and on Peacock, surely the most colorful and glamorous of all the streaming services.”

— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 16, 2024

Produced by Martha Holmes, the documentary promises to cover a variety of species and behaviors, ranging from “pansexual” primates to “sex-changing” clownfish to “multi-gendered” mushrooms, IndieWire reported. It reportedly seeks not only to entertain but also to “educate” viewers about the complex diversity of animal sexuality and challenge traditional notions of what is considered natural in terms of sex and gender. (RELATED: Daily Caller’s ‘SICK’ Reveals Big Medicine’s Reach Is Wider Than You Can Ever Imagine)

The documentary features insights from several prominent scientists including author Bradley Trevor Greive, ornithologist Dr. Martin Stervander, biologist Dr. Christine Wilkinson, primatologist Dr. Amy Parish, biologist Antonia Forster, entomologist Dr. Tim Cockerill and evolutionary biologist Dr. Dan Edwards. These experts provide a scientific foundation for the documentary’s exploration of animal behavior.

However, the documentary has sparked some controversy. Joel Barry, author of “Postmodern Pilgrim’s Progress,” posted on Twitter to express concerns about using animal behavior as a model for human conduct.

Animals also practice rape, cannibalism, infanticide, murder, and theft. Humans are meant to be more than animals, because we ARE more than animals. Don’t listen to the evil anti-humans. https://t.co/k0BgRVLbZd — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) May 16, 2024

“Queer Planet” promises to be both enlightening and provocative, offering a unique perspective on natural behaviors while also engaging in broader cultural and ethical debates, according to IndieWire.