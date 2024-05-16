Legendary Ex-NBA Coach George Karl Can’t Help Going Scorched Earth In Retirement

George Karl, a legendary former NBA coach and hall of famer, just can’t resist jumping into online flame wars, most recently beefing with Fox pundit Nick Wright.

“Nick, in 96 when u were getting picked last at recess, we were determining how to guard the GOAT and a 72 win team all without our glue guy Nate McMillan. Call me sometime and I can teach u Hoops 101 for free. Ok?” Karl posted Wednesday in response to a Nick Wright tweet accusing him of “coaching malpractice.”

Nick, in 96 when u were getting picked last at recess, we were determining how to guard the GOAT and a 72 win team all without our glue guy Nate McMillan. Call me sometime and I can teach u Hoops 101 for free. Ok? 👍 https://t.co/MU2Hxpeyaz — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) May 15, 2024

“Call me sometime and I can teach u Hoops 101 for free. Ok?” Karl added.

Setting aside the fact that “getting picked last at recess” is a hilarious burn, Karl is no stranger to online flame wars. In fact, since the 2012-2013 NBA Coach of the Year departed the league after the 2016 season, he’s found himself drawn into a steady stream of schoolyard Twitter spats and ceemingly can’t stop himself from lobbing shots at everyone, including current to former players and stalwarts of sports media.

In February he set his sights on New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony, who played under Karl with the Denver Nuggets in the 2000s.

Karl took a shot at Melo after the retired forward said on a podcast that, early in his career, Karl had told him he was overrated and compared him to career role player Detlef Schrempf.

Karl responded by calling Melo overrated again. “U were overrated and u wish your game was as efficient as Detlef’s,” he tweeted in February.

Hey @carmeloanthony let’s not do this. You’re telling stories that are 20 years old. Let’s move fwd 💪 And u were overrated and u wish your game was as efficient as Detlef’s. 😆 pic.twitter.com/AnP5hAJye4 — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) February 16, 2024

Karl continued to ignite his Nick Wright beef Thursday, insinuating Wright was not a real person, but an elaborate bit concocted by legendary early 2000s comedian Tom Green.

“Is it just me or has Tom Green been gone a long time while Nick Wright is around much more. Coincidence??” Karl tweeted. (RELATED: Lakers Just Fired Their Head Coach. With LeBron In Charge, The Poor Guy Never Stood A Chance)

Is it just me or has Tom Green been gone a long time while Nick Wright is around much more. Coincidence?? 🤔😆 pic.twitter.com/yLEkzEZiJu — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) May 16, 2024

To be fair to coach Karl, nobody has ever actually seen Nick Wright and Tom Green in the same room, to my knowledge.

Either way, long after he left the NBA, Coach Karl continues to keep us entertained with his carefree attitude and ability to quickly clap back on the haters. And let’s not forget, it was Wright who started it by blasting Karl’s “malpractice” out of nowhere.

I love it though. Keep it up, Coach Karl. You’ve got a fan in me.