Petition To Have Harrison Butker Fired From Chiefs Racks Up Over 100,000 Signatures

A petition to fire conservative kicker Harrison Butker from the Kansas City Chiefs for his commencement speech at a Catholic institution racked up over 100,000 signatures Thursday.

Butker came under intense backlash for telling female graduates at Benedictine College they should value marriage and motherhood over a career, and called on men to unapologetically embrace their masculinity and fight against the “cultural emasculation of men.” He further railed against Pride Month, abortion, and President Joe Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world,” Butker said. “But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

The petition, put forth by Willard Harris on Change.org, called Butker’s remarks “sexist, homophobic, anti-trans, anti-abortion and racist.” It accused the athlete of using “dehumanizing” remarks to “undermine human rights” and “perpetuate division.” (RELATED: Super Bowl Champion Harris Butker Blames Lack Of Fathers, Not Guns, For ‘Degenerate Violence’ Plaguing America)

“The harmful remarks made by Harrison Butker, kicker of the Kansas City Chiefs, during his commencement address at Benedictine College were unacceptable. His comments were sexist, homophobic, anti-trans, anti-abortion and racist. These dehumanizing remarks against LGBTQ+ individuals, attacks on abortion rights and racial discrimination perpetuate division and undermine human rights,” the petition reads.

“These comments reinforce harmful stereotypes that threaten social progress. They create a toxic environment that hinders our collective efforts towards equality, diversity and inclusion in society. It is unacceptable for such a public figure to use their platform to foster harm rather than unity,” it continues.

The petition is seeking 150,000 signatures, and has earned 102,732 as of Thursday morning.

Butker began his speech by blaming “poor leadership” for the handling of “the COVID fiasco” and promoting “dangerous gender ideologies” during Pride Month that encourage “the deadly sins sort of Pride that has an entire month dedicated to it.” He further blasted Biden’s leadership for Americans’ poor life decisions, including “abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values in media.”

Kansas City’s official Twitter account allegedly revealed the city where Butker lives in a now-deleted tweet following the commencement speech. The account issued an apology Thursday, saying it was “shared in error.”

“Just a reminder that Harrison Butker lives in the city of Lee’s Summit,” the alleged tweet read following his commencement speech.

Following Harrison Butker’s Benedictine College speech where he promoted the nuclear family and denounced pride month, Kansas City’s official X page tweets where Butker lives. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/ZKhgh81T0L — AF Post (@AFpost) May 16, 2024

Mayor Quinton Lucas called the tweet “completely inappropriate” and ensured the city will review its account access.