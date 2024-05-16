Politics

Prankster Releases Cloud Of D*ck-Shaped Balloons With Alvin Bragg’s Face On Them In Front Of NYC Court

Robert McGreevy Contributor
A pro-Trump artist unleashed a cloud of pink, penis-shaped balloons with pictures of Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s face on them in front of the Manhattan courthouse where former President Trump is on trial Thursday, a video Fox 5’s Michelle Ross posted to Twitter shows.

The video shows scores of pink penises streaming out of the back of a U-Haul and drifting through the wind. The balloons were imprinted with pictures of Bragg‘s face, as well as the faces of Judge Juan Merchan and special prosecutor Jack Smith.

The stunt was apparently the handiwork of pro-Trump artist Scott LoBaido, according to Ross.

“I’m an artist, so what do I do? Return the humiliation favor by humiliating these d*cks,” he said in a video Ross posted to Twitter.

Trump is on trial for an alleged $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. The trial, which is in its fifth week, is nearing its end as the prosecution’s final witness, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, took the stand Thursday. (Stormy Daniels Nearly Derails Alvin Bragg’s Case Against Trump As Testimony Frustrates Judge)