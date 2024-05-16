Prankster Releases Cloud Of D*ck-Shaped Balloons With Alvin Bragg’s Face On Them In Front Of NYC Court

A pro-Trump artist unleashed a cloud of pink, penis-shaped balloons with pictures of Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s face on them in front of the Manhattan courthouse where former President Trump is on trial Thursday, a video Fox 5’s Michelle Ross posted to Twitter shows.

The video shows scores of pink penises streaming out of the back of a U-Haul and drifting through the wind. The balloons were imprinted with pictures of Bragg‘s face, as well as the faces of Judge Juan Merchan and special prosecutor Jack Smith.

Someone just pulled up to the Donald Trump hush money trial outside Manhattan Criminal Court in a UHaul and released dozens of pink balloons in the shape of male genitalia with the faces of DA Alvin Bragg, Judge Juan Merchan, and Special Counsel Jack Smith on them. pic.twitter.com/cnXrxEYLXU — Michelle Arezou Ross (@MRossNews) May 16, 2024

The stunt was apparently the handiwork of pro-Trump artist Scott LoBaido, according to Ross.

“I’m an artist, so what do I do? Return the humiliation favor by humiliating these d*cks,” he said in a video Ross posted to Twitter.