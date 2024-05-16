It Took Only Two Strokes For Golf Phenom To Prove Why He’s Cooking On Whole New Level

Scottie Scheffler is on fire.

The reigning Masters champion has won four of the last five tournaments he’s played in. The one he didn’t win? He came in second. And Thursday he proved when you’re hot, you’re hot, sinking an unbelievable eagle shot on the first hole of the PGA Championship.

Through one hole the champ was already sitting two strokes under par to continue his unprecedented hot streak.

Scheffler, who just became a father after his first child was born in early May, is having arguably the best stretch of any golfer, athlete or heck, any person period. (RELATED: ‘Secure On The Cross’: Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler Tells Story On How Friends Helped Inspire His Victory)

And frankly, it couldn’t be happening to a better guy. Scheffler is an outspoken Christian and, at a time where it seems like Christianity and Christians are under more scrutiny than ever *cough* Harrison Butker *cough* it takes real courage to use your platform to praise the Lord and express your faith.

If Scheffler keeps going like this, he’s going to start being talked about as one of the best golfers in the sport’s history. He’s already ranked world number one, by far ahead of second-place ranking Rory McIlroy.

You’d think it would be hard to follow up winning your second Masters in three years as part of a run that included winning the RBC Heritage Classic and three other tournaments. But Eagling your first hole as a father on a 167-yard dink shot is a pretty good follow-up. Have a day Scottie Scheffler. Heck, have a year.