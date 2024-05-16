Get Ready, Folks. The Victoria’s Secret Runway Show Is Back

The Victoria’s Secret runway show is returning after a six-year hiatus, and the big news was blasted all over social media Wednesday.

The world-famous lingerie brand ceased their 2019 fashion show after declining ratings and facing ongoing criticism for lacking inclusivity on the runway. They left fans in a lurch, without any indication as to whether or not the infamous show would rebrand and re-enter the scene. News of the show’s return ignited social media, as fans from across the globe shared their excitement about the return of the iconic show. Fans who have missed the angel-wings and stunning outfits will soon have the opportunity to tune in once again.

“We’ve read the comments and heard you,” the fashion brand wrote to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria’s Secret (@victoriassecret)

The announcement continued by teasing more information about the upcoming show and the types of changes fans can expect to see.

“The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is ✨ BACK ✨ and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more! ” the company wrote.

The brand was careful not to give too much away with their initial statement.

“Stay tuned…it only gets more iconic from here. 🪽#VSFashionShow.”

The once-celebrated fashion show acted as a platform that brought together models of all generations and boasted some of the biggest names in the industry, including Adriana Lima, Gisele Bundchen, Bella Hadid, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks and more. The most recognized models wore the iconic angel-wings, as they strutted their stuff up and down the runway in the season’s haute-couture designs.

The show included live performances and was a highly esteemed production attended by celebrities from all genres of the entertainment world.

The Victoria’s Secret brand representative issued a statement declaring they are aware of past concerns and have come back with an approach that will be intentionally more “modern” than past years.

“The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for — the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, entertainment — all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today,” the rep told People.

“We’re thrilled to share a women-led articulation of this iconic property later this year!” (RELATED: Hailey Bieber Stuns In Victoria’s Secret Underwear)

No further information was provided as to when the show will air, but judging by the comments that flooded their page, fans are embracing the new campaign and upcoming show with open arms.