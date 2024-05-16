Entertainment

Get Ready, Folks. The Victoria’s Secret Runway Show Is Back

Victoria's Secret model Bundchen walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Hollywood

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
The Victoria’s Secret runway show is returning after a six-year hiatus, and the big news was blasted all over social media Wednesday.

The world-famous lingerie brand ceased their 2019 fashion show after declining ratings and facing ongoing criticism for lacking inclusivity on the runway. They left fans in a lurch, without any indication as to whether or not the infamous show would rebrand and re-enter the scene. News of the show’s return ignited social media, as fans from across the globe shared their excitement about the return of the iconic show. Fans who have missed the angel-wings and stunning outfits will soon have the opportunity to tune in once again.

“We’ve read the comments and heard you,” the fashion brand wrote to Instagram.

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen poses for photographers before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2006 held at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood November 16, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES)

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen poses for photographers before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2006 held at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood November 16, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES)

The announcement continued by teasing more information about the upcoming show and the types of changes fans can expect to see.

“The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is ✨ BACK ✨ and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more! ” the company wrote.

A model presents a creation during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, New York, U.S., November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar/

A model presents a creation during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, New York, U.S., November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar/

The brand was careful not to give too much away with their initial statement.

“Stay tuned…it only gets more iconic from here. 🪽#VSFashionShow.”

The once-celebrated fashion show acted as a platform that brought together models of all generations and boasted some of the biggest names in the industry, including Adriana Lima, Gisele Bundchen, Bella Hadid, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks and more. The most recognized models wore the iconic angel-wings, as they strutted their stuff up and down the runway in the season’s haute-couture designs.

The show included live performances and was a highly esteemed production attended by celebrities from all genres of the entertainment world.

The Victoria’s Secret brand representative issued a statement declaring they are aware of past concerns and have come back with an approach that will be intentionally more “modern” than past years.

“The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for — the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, entertainment — all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today,” the rep told People.

Victoria's Secret models (L-R) Alessandra Ambrosio, Selita Ebanks, Gisele Bundchen, Karolina Kurkova, Adriana Lima and Izabel Goulart stand on the runway at the end of the Victoria's Secret fashion show at the Kodak theater in Hollywood, California November 16, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES)

Victoria’s Secret models (L-R) Alessandra Ambrosio, Selita Ebanks, Gisele Bundchen, Karolina Kurkova, Adriana Lima and Izabel Goulart stand on the runway at the end of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show at the Kodak theater in Hollywood, California November 16, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES)

“We’re thrilled to share a women-led articulation of this iconic property later this year!” (RELATED: Hailey Bieber Stuns In Victoria’s Secret Underwear)

No further information was provided as to when the show will air, but judging by the comments that flooded their page, fans are embracing the new campaign and upcoming show with open arms.